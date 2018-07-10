COOPH (Cooperative of Photography) provides some creative ideas on how to shoot incredible high-speed photos using a smartphone, including the use of high shutter speeds and slow motion videos.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.