VFX Artist Reveals the Hidden Yet Innovative Visual Effects in ‘Star Wars’ and Other SciFi Movies

Todd Vaziri, the Compositing Supervisor at Industrial Light & Magic and host of the Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast, spoke with Vanity Fair about the hidden yet innovative VFX in the Star Wars Trilogy and stories as Rogue One, The Force Awakens, and Skeleton Crew.

From the breathtaking innovations in the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy to the astonishing imagery in ‘Transformers,’ Industrial Light & Magic has truly revolutionized visual effects in TV and movies. ILM’s compositing supervisor Todd Vaziri breaks down the methodical approach to the groundbreaking creations that have redefined the limits of our imagination.