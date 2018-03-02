Henry Rollins Opens Up About His Obsession With Vinyl Records in an Extended Interview

Music shaped Henry Rollins. As a child, he soaked up his mother’s eclectic tastes from Chopin to Jimi Hendrix. As a young man, he rose to prominence in Washington DC’s emerging punk scene. As a professional, he has recorded & performed with musicians from punk, metal, jazz, funk, and beyond — not to mention his radio shows, magazine columns, books, and TV & film work. Throughout his career, Rollins has been a serious vinyl collector and a passionate fan of analog music.

