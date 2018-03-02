Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Henry Rollins Opens Up About His Obsession With Vinyl Records in an Extended Interview

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Henry Rollins, musician, writer, actor and former lead singer for the legendary punk band Black Flag, sat down for an interview with The Sound of Vinyl to talk about his incredible obsession with (vinyl) records. Rollins specifically spoke about how he became obsessed, how he listens to vinyl, the best time to listen to vinyl, how many records he owns, how vinyl is undergoing a resurgence and his fondness for Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Rollins also was featured as a guest curator on The Sound of Vinyl site.

Music shaped Henry Rollins. As a child, he soaked up his mother’s eclectic tastes from Chopin to Jimi Hendrix. As a young man, he rose to prominence in Washington DC’s emerging punk scene. As a professional, he has recorded & performed with musicians from punk, metal, jazz, funk, and beyond — not to mention his radio shows, magazine columns, books, and TV & film work. Throughout his career, Rollins has been a serious vinyl collector and a passionate fan of analog music.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company specializing in Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP