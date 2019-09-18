Horatio, An Elegant Old-Timey Victrola Smart Speaker by Hendrick’s That Includes a Gin Martini Holder

Hendrick’s Gin, known for its old-timey sensibility, has created Horatio, a rather elegant smart speaker. Horatio is handmade out of antique copper, leather wood and brass and features a Victrola style amplifying horn. The speaker is operated by hand rather than voice and it conveniently offers a place to put down one’s gin martini.

Created as a delightful counterpoint to today’s banal and predictable voice-activated speakers (yawn), Horatio the surprise and unpredictability that mass-produced modern electronics fail to deliver.

Only five of these handmade speakers were created and are available through the Hendrick’s Tiny Shop.