While in Waldbronn, Germany, model Heidi Klum visited with insect enthusiast and breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus to take a look at his wonderous display of incredible insects. While there, it appears that someone dared Klum to let him put a tarantula onto her head. Klum readily agreed and happily posed next to Kozakiewicz who was holding a fierce-looking black emperor scorpion.

Other models have also posed with some of Kozakiewicz’s scary looking but very gentle friends.