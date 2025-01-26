Hungry Hedgehog Waits Patiently for a Turn at the Cat Food That Was Delivered by Remote Control Car

A very compassionate man named Prohor, who uses remote control cars and drones to feed stray cats and dogs in his city, captured adorable Insta360 footage of a hungry hedgehog who queued up for a turn at the yummy free meal that rolled up on a remote controlled car where a calico cat was already eating.

The cat, who surprisingly paid no mind to the prickly little mammal, left when she was finished, leaving the rest of the plate open for grabs. Prohar was surprised by this little visitor.

I definitely didn’t expect this