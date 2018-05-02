A Magical Series of Harry Potter Pies

Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome magically returned to share her new series of four different Harry Potter themed pies featuring Harry, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and the Hogwarts crest. Jessica also gave us a behind the scenes look at how she made her beautiful Hermione pie.

I’ve been experimenting with new techniques that use the filling itself as a design element, and I’m really happy with how my Harry Potter fan art series turned out! I tried to match the flavour to the personality and colour/texture of character’s hair – blueberry for Harry, cherry for Hermione, and peach for Ron.