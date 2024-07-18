Unique Hand Fart Covers of Popular Rock Songs

German musician der schaelm performs unique covers of various popular rock songs with somewhat melodic hand farts. The technical term for this practice is “manualism”, a musical technique in which air is squeezed through the hands to release noise. The tighter the clasp, the higher the note.

All sounds you can here are farted and produced with my hands (manualism)!

His covers include such bands as Foo Fighters, Metallica, R.E.M., Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, and more.