Talented High School Students Interpret ‘Hamilton’ Songs Into American Sign Language

The talented high school students at ASL Theater in Florida impressively interpreted select songs from the now-iconic Lin-Manuel Miranda play Hamilton into American Sign Language, perfectly synchronizing with the audio of the original soundtrack.

This is an ASL interpretation, student project of select songs from “Hamilton.”

These students are a mix of hearing, deaf, and hard-of-hearing individuals, which makes this accomplishment even more impressive.

Our productions and classes blend expressive ASL performance with traditional stagecraft, building a bridge between visual language and live theatre.

These performances also benefit the students.

As students rehearse lines, explore characters, and collaborate on stage, they naturally improve their fluency, vocabulary, and confidence in ASL—making learning language fun, purposeful, and deeply meaningful.

via Tom Scott