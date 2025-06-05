Tom Blank of Weird History Food dove deep into the beefy history of hamburgers in the United States. He focused on the origins of the hamburger, the different styles of burgers and the variety of sauces used across all 50 states. He also talked about specific brands such as the Whopper, White Castle, In-N-Out, and Five Guys.

Whether you buy from a clown or a king or a little red-haired girl perpetually frozen in the 1960s, you can find a hamburger on just about every street corner in America. Since its murky origins at the end of the 19th century, there have been countless unique takes on this beefy sandwich…So today we’re taking a bite out of every style of hamburger we could find across the US.