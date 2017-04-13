Laughing Squid

Halfbike, A Compact and Light Standing Bike That You Can Fold Down and Take Anywhere With You

The skilled team at Kolelinia has created the Halfbike, a compact and light standing bike that you can take anywhere with you. The bike can easily be folded down in seconds to bring with you on public transport or put in the trunk of a small car. The bikes are currently available to purchase from the Halfbike shop.

We want to enable you to explore new horizons and have fun, and we truly believe that a Halfbike can get you there! But what exactly is a Halfbike? We took the core driving mechanism of a classical bicycle (a wheel connected to a crankset) but redesigned pretty much everything else. The result – a vehicle that trains your balance and reflexes in a new way. Not only on a physical level but it also affects the way you perceive movement and enhances your senses. The standing rider position is essential for the Halfbike. It brings you closer to natural walking and it’s the only way to control the vehicle with your whole body and not just your hands. Halfbike is a sort of an extension to the body that allows a smooth and intuitive ride.

image via Halfbike

Thanks Char Rohrer!

