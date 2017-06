Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Half Full glass, created by Liz Goulet Dubois of Fred and Friends, features a small seven-ounce half-glass within a larger borosilicate glass.

Is your glass half full or half empty? If you’re like most people, you’re never quite sure. But this clever seven-ounce glass reminds you that Half Full is where you’ll always find refreshment. Double-wall borosilicate glass.