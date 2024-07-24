A Medley of Iconic Guitar Riffs from 2000 to 2009

British musician Bloxsy performed a badass medley of iconic guitar riffs from popular rock songs from first decade of the 21st century (2000 through 2009), playing each in order of the year released. The musician said that he had quite a bit of material to work with.

Here is a timeline of guitar riffs from the first decade of the millennium (2000 – 2009). As usual with these videos, I couldn’t get it all in as there’s way too much. Especially for the early 2000s. I could have done an entire video for 2001!