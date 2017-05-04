Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot Cherry Piescraper

by at on

In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasting its way into theaters this week, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome released a tutorial video where she demonstrated how to make a Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot cherry “piescraper.”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 opens in theatres tomorrow and to celebrate, I whipped up this cherry Piescraper, making use of a few new techniques – most notably the “heating core” cone. There is a bit of trial and error figuring out how long to keep the foil on and how thick to make the dough, but I like the possibilities with heating cores and I will definitely be continuing to experiment with these in the future…

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

A post shared by Pies Are Awesome (@thepieous) on

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.