Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot Cherry Piescraper

In honor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 blasting its way into theaters this week, Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome released a tutorial video where she demonstrated how to make a Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot cherry “piescraper.”

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 opens in theatres tomorrow and to celebrate, I whipped up this cherry Piescraper, making use of a few new techniques – most notably the “heating core” cone. There is a bit of trial and error figuring out how long to keep the foil on and how thick to make the dough, but I like the possibilities with heating cores and I will definitely be continuing to experiment with these in the future…