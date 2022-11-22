Grumpy Pallas’s Cat Looks for Dinner in the Arctic Cold

A grumpy Pallas’s cat braves the arctic cold while searching for dinner in a chilly clip from the 2022 Sir David Attenborough series Frozen Planet II. While these small wild cats have a wonderfully thick coat to keep warm, their legs are very short, and their foot pads are sensitive to cold. This makes the hunt rather unpleasant indeed, especially when there are little mouths to feed.

Dinnertime is a gamble for Pallas’s cats, and this one’s hangry. Relative to their body size, they have the shortest legs of any cat, which makes attacking prey in a timely fashion somewhat tricky.

The series focuses on animals in the world’s most northern regions.

This six-part series – narrated by Sir David Attenborough – explores the wildlife found in the world’s coldest regions: the Arctic and Antarctic, high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans. From polar bears to penguins, and from snow monkeys to Siberian tigers, each species must overcome a unique set of challenges to endure its extreme environment.

Sir David also talked about the increasing risks to the animals and the frozen environment and what individuals can do about it.

If everybody can make the effort of doing just one thing, reducing their carbon footprint… Think more sensibly about the journeys we take, about the food we eat, how that’s produced. Figure out a lifestyle that is sustainable. …The awareness and the concern is greater now than it ever has been. So that gives us some hope. It won’t be easy. But it’s doable. If you can do something about it then do it. Instead of just thinking about it.