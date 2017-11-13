Laughing Squid

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

Grilled Cheese Toaster

The TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster by Nostalgia Electrics is an amazing device capable of cooking up two grilled cheese sandwiches in the matter of minutes. It is available to purchase on Amazon.

Make perfectly toasted, hot and melty cheese sandwiches in just minutes! simply place your assembled cheese sandwich in the toasting basket, adjust the dial to your doneness preference, and then toast. The toasting baskets work to hold each sandwich in place while they cook to melty perfection. Who knew making delicious grilled cheese sandwiches is as simple as making toast!

via The Awesomer

