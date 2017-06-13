Laughing Squid

Greater Ink, Tee-Shirts With Inspirational Messages That Contribute to a Related Cause When Purchased

Give More Than You Take

The San Diego apparel company Greater Ink offers tee-shirts with inspiring messages that address socially relevant issues such as science, the environment, personal goals and other concerns. With each purchase, a 25% donation will be made to a non-profit organization that works to address the specific concern posed on the shirt.

We founded Greater Ink on the premise that each product we sell should serve a greater purpose, and be more than just the result of ink applied to surface. A significant portion of all our proceeds go to organizations that are on the front lines of impacting change, helping others, and making a difference in our communities, in our country, and in the world. Each product we offer is paired with an organization that we feel matches the message or purpose of that product’s design.

One Earth One Life One Chance

Live Inspired

