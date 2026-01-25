Archive of Grateful Dead Ticket Request Envelope Art

The Grateful Dead Archive Online (GDAO) at UC Santa Cruz has amassed a wonderful digitized collection of envelope art created by Grateful Dead fans (Deadheads) who decorated the envelopes they mailed in, hoping to obtain tickets by mail. Each envelope has been organized in a way that makes it easy to find. This includes alphabetical order by last name, the year of envelope submission, and by show location. This is just a small part of how GDAO serves the giant community of Deadheads.

The Grateful Dead Archive Online (GDAO) is a socially constructed collection comprised of over 45,000 digitized items drawn from the UCSC Library’s extensive Grateful Dead Archive (GDA) and from digital content submitted by the community and global network of Grateful Dead fans.