A Sunny Swing Cover of the Novelty Christmas Song ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer’

In this year’s PMJ Christmas video, we are covering a true classic – in every sense of the word. Here’s the 1979 Elmo & Patsy novelty Christmas song, “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” as sung by PMJ visual director & “Old Soul” chanteuse, Sunny Holiday – with help from our “Reinderettes,” Tatum Langley & Demi Remick. Merry Christmas from all of us at PMJ!