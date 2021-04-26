A GoPro and 360° Camera Inside of a Dishwasher Capture What Happens During a Full Cycle

Matt Mikka of Warped Perception (previously) put both a GoPro and a dive case enclosed Insta360 camera inside a brand new dishwasher in order to capture what happens behind the closed door. Mikka filmed the entire cycle, which included the release of the soap at around the six-minute mark.

For those of you who are curious about the inside of the dishwasher and how a dishwasher works inside and does its job then this video is for you. Mostly I was really curious about how the dish soap gets dispensed which I haven’t ever seen on video before.