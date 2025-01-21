The Difference Between Good and Bad Cholesterol

In an enriching Ted-Ed Lesson written by Hei Man Chan and illustrated by Igor Coric of Artrake Studio, narrator Addison Anderson explains how cholesterol forms in the body, why low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is bad and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) is good, and how eggs were thought to be dangerous to cholesterol levels.

In 1968, the American Heart Association made an announcement that would influence people’s diets for decades: they recommended that people avoid eating more than three eggs a week. Their reasoning was that the cholesterol packed into egg yolks could increase cardiovascular disease risk….Travel into the digestive system to learn about cholesterol, and find out what the difference is between LDL and HDL cholesterol.

He also suggested how best to address high LDL levels through diet and exercise, mentioning that some people are genetically predisposed to high LDL, which is treated with medication.

Statins are drugs that block a liver enzyme required to produce LDL. Other cholesterol medications increase the production of enzymes that break down triglycerides and promote LDL receptor activity, helping clear it from the bloodstream.