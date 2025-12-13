Polyglot Visits Wales After Studying the Welsh Language for Two Years

Musician and polyglot Israel Lai of Rhapsody in Lingo visited Wales to test his knowledge of the Welsh language, which he had studied for two years. He sounded out street names and spoke with several people without incident. Lai also noticed that English was regularly used, even though 80% of the population speaks Welsh.

Caernarfon and surrounding areas have the highest percentage of Welsh speakers anywhere, including within Gwynedd, which is already the county with the highest proportion. It’s got its own famous dialect, and it might just be the only place where you might look weird for not speaking Welsh. I guess that includes me right now.I’m obsessed with the fact that they’re not even a tiny bit fazed. …But even here, English is still a part of everyday life. Yes, over 80% of the residents speak Welsh, but if you moved here, you could probably survive in English.