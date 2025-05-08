The Differences Between Goblins and Hobgoblins

Dr. Emily Zarka of the PBS series Monstrum explained the rather discernible difference between goblins and hobgoblins in both looks and in their origins.

While both tricksters, the goblin was quite a grotesque looking fellow with nefarious intentions who originated in Europe during the Middle Ages, while the hobgoblin was rather spritely and distinctly English. The hobgoblin was rather helpful with household chores but had a mean streak at times.

Goblins originated in medieval Europe…and they were nasty little nuisances. Think greedy tricksters stealing your socks or ruining your crops–and being pretty grotesque-looking while doing so.Hobgoblins, on the other hand, came later and are specifically English. …But hobgoblins were actually helpful–doing odd jobs and chores while you slept. They weren’t so trustworthy though, lashing out with cruel pranks if you annoyed them.