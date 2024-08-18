Glissotar, A Unique Wind Instrument That Is Like a Combination of a Saxophone and Violin

Glissonic Instruments introduced the Glissotar, a truly unique wind instrument that looks like a soprano saxophone with a glissando (a continuous slide between notes) that has a haptic magnetic strip along the front instead of tone holes. The instrument, which was invented by Hungarian musician Daniel Vaczi, takes inspiration from instruments such as the violin and the Hungarian Tárogató. It is played like a clarinet or soprano sax.

The Glissotar is the very first member of the Glissonic instrument family, a revolutionary new instrument that combines the characteristics of a saxophone and a violin. This means it produces both the sound of a simple reed instrument and the characteristic intonation mode typical of string instruments while being played. It’s also unique in that it doesn’t have traditional tone holes; instead, there is a longitudinal slot along the instrument’s tube.