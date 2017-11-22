Glass Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Decanter

Firebox is featuring a glass Star Wars decanter modeled after the iconic stormtrooper helmet from 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope.

When they’re not being drummed on by a bunch of scruffy little Ewoks, Stormtrooper helmets make pretty classy drinks decanters.

Based on the iconic helmet molded by Andrew Ainsworth at Shepperton Design Studios for the original 1977 film – this galactic carafe is made from premium ‘Super Flint Glass’, holds 750ml of delicious booze and is set to stun your party guests.

Find a comfy chair, whack on the Cantina band music and pour yourself a nice shot of Absith, or some cheap Imperial Vodka.