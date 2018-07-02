Laughing Squid

Little Girl Goes For a Ride on a Virtual Roller Coaster in a Laundry Basket on Top of Her Father’s Knees

An adorable little pigtailed girl named Kayla sat safely inside a white laundry basket atop her dad’s knees while watching a 3D video of a roller coaster as he gently pretended they were riding it themselves. Kayla tightly held onto the sides of the basket, screaming with excitement as her dad lifted the basket up and down in imitation of the virtual car as it made its way around the tracks. Kayla’s mom captured footage of this very cute scene in two parts. We previously wrote about another loving dad doing something very similar for his own little girl.

Virtual Rollercoaster Kayla

via reddit


