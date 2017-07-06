Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Dad Makes Improvised Virtual Roller Coaster for Daughter Because Disney World Is Too Expensive

by at on

KentuckyFriedIdiot, a father and YouTuber, decided to use his brute strength, a television, and a plastic storage container to make an improvised roller coaster for his cute little daughter due to Disney World being too expensive.

Improvised Roller Coaster

via Tastefully Offensive


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.