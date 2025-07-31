A Spectacular Giant Stick Insect Discovered in the Rainforests of North Queensland, Australia

Researchers Angus Emmott of James Cook University and scientist Ross Coupland discovered a new species of Phasmatodea, specifically the Highlands Giant Acrophylla (Acrophylla alta), an elusive yet absolutely spectacular giant stick insect in the most northern tropical rainforests of Queensland, Australia.

Searching of suitable habitat during the wet season months has revealed a spectacular new species of phasmid from Queensland, Australia: Acrophylla alta.

This insect is now considered to be the heaviest insect in Australia, coming in at nearly 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) in length and weighing 44 grams (1.55 ounces).

Angus Emmet Talks About This Amazing Discovery