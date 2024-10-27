The Elusive Yet Terrifying Beauty of Giant Squids

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic talked about the giant squid, the colossal squid, and the bigfin squid (magnapinna), noting how each of these cephalopods are terrifyingly beautiful yet incredibly elusive.

Squids are the largest invertebrates  in the world. There are hundreds of millions of them in the ocean, and yet we almost never see them. But why? What evolutionary tools do they have that make them so successful? And how have they managed to avoid us for thousands of  years?

Elusive Giant Squids
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts