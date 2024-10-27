The Elusive Yet Terrifying Beauty of Giant Squids

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic talked about the giant squid, the colossal squid, and the bigfin squid (magnapinna), noting how each of these cephalopods are terrifyingly beautiful yet incredibly elusive.

Squids are the largest invertebrates in the world. There are hundreds of millions of them in the ocean, and yet we almost never see them. But why? What evolutionary tools do they have that make them so successful? And how have they managed to avoid us for thousands of years?