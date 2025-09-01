Ingenious Lampshades That Look Like Shavings From a Giant Colored Pencil

Artist Nanako Kume creates absolutely ingenious lampshades that look like shavings from giant colored pencils. Nanako said that she’s been always been fascinated with how delicate pencil shavings were compared the rigidity of a pencil and wanted to reflect that in her work.

From a young age, I was fascinated by the shape and fragility of the shavings that are created when I sharpen a pencil.

Nanako makes these giant “pencils” through an elaborate yet fascinating process that uses a giant wood sharpener. She also talks about how ecologically friendly this project is, as she can reuse the same piece of wood a number of times.

I thought that by increasing the size and thickness of what must be discarded as waste, it would be possible to create new products while maintaining the beauty of the shape. The species, color, and shape of the wood to be shaved affect the details, creating a unique look depending on the time of shaving. Also, like the shavings of a pencil, it can be shaved many times from a single piece of wood.

The Giant ‘Pencil’ Sharpener

via Moss and Fog