George Wendt Leg Wrestles John Goodman on the First Episode of ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ in 1993

When Conan O’Brien became the regular host of Late Night in 1993, his first guest was John Goodman, who explained that he enjoyed a good round of leg wrestling to relax. When sidekick Andy Richter politely refused, George Wendt stood up from the audience and volunteered, because, like Goodman, he too enjoyed a good leg wrestling match.

George Wendt leg wrestles John Goodman on the very first episode of “Late Night”.

The First Episode as David Letterman’s Replacement

