George R. R. Martin Reads His 1963 Marvel Fan Letter That He Sent to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

The History Channel released a clip from their new two-part comic book documentary series, Superheroes Decoded, that features George R. R. Martin reading a Marvel fan letter that he wrote in 1963 to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. In the letter George praised Fantastic Four #17, calling it “greater than great”, and the letter itself was published three issues later in Fantastic Four #20, with a reply from the editors.

Episodes 1 and 2 from the series are available to stream on the History Channel website.

With rare access to top creators at both DC and Marvel, “Superheroes Decoded” uncovers how the rise of the superhero parallels America’s rise as a superpower in the 20th century, evolving through the decades into a uniquely American mythology that has captured audiences across the globe. Using modern film clips, vintage comic artwork, historical archival material, and interviews with dozens of experts, fans and creators such as Captain America: Civil War star, Anthony Mackie; Captain America: Civil War directors, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo; A Game of Thrones author, George R. R. Martin; Iron Man Director, Jon Favreau; former President of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee; and best-selling author and DC comic writer Brad Meltzer; “Superheroes Decoded” tells the story of the modern era through the lens of America’s greatest fictional heroes. (read more)

