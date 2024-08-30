Man Tries to Outsmart a Genie by Trying to Construct a Wish Without Any Loopholes

An amusing sketch by comedy duo of Chris and Jack features a seemingly reasonable guy (Jack DeSena) who is granted three wishes from a genie (Chris W. Smith) who appeared out of a magic lamp in his garage. Jack’s first wish is that the genie provide him with all of the loopholes and otherwise hidden catches that are attached to any subsequent wishes he makes in the near future.

Whether they pop out of a bottle, or a magic lamp, or an entirely regular lamp, a genie’s wish-granting may come with some sort of catch or loophole– but if you wanna be the next Aladdin and make all your wishes come true, well, you’ll need a loophole of your own!