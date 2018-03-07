On an explosive episode of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of fruits colliding with each other midair. After smashing together two apples and then two oranges, the slow motion duo decided to shoot two apples into a watermelon at the same time.
