Fiona the Hippo Gets a New Baby Brother Named Fritz

A baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in August 2022, a son to mom Bibi and a little brother to Fiona.

eepers were able to get a good look at the baby hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on August 3 this morning and determined that Fiona’s sibling is a boy!!

The hippo was named Fritz through a popular vote and is becoming as famous as his older sister. Fritz has since learned how to propel himself through water, go outside, get a dental check, meet Fiona, and even has begun to meet the public with his watchful mom overseeing.

Unlike Fiona, Fritz has had the guidance and support of Bibi during his formative years.

Baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi have been exploring the outdoor habitat at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Hippo Cove for the last few days with only staff members present and are now ready for the next step in the introduction process – seeing more people on the other side of the glass!

It wasn’t love at first sight when Fiona and Fritz met, but Fiona eventually warmed up to her little brother.

Baby hippo Fritz, born on August 3 at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, got to meet his big sister in the outdoor habitat for the first time earlier today! Five-year-old Fiona was curious but took her cues from her mom, Bibi, and backed off when Fritz got almost close enough for a nose boop.

Thanks Hunter Beale!