How the Iconic ‘Friends’ Ross and Rachel Relationship Offered Hope to Believe in True Love Once Again

In a heartwarming episode of their series deconstructing the individual personalities of the characters on the now-classic sitcom series Friends, hosts Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take take a look at the iconic “Ross and Rachel” relationship. They first delve into how their ongoing love for each other throughout the series wasn’t always perfect. In fact they were often had ill-timing between the two and fell prey to misunderstandings and had communication challenges, yet despite all working against them, Ross and Rachel still found each other in love at the end.

**NEW VIDEO** Today let us talk about the most iconic couple of them all — Ross and Rachel. Watch our latest Friends video and find out how they become the gold standard of TV romance. https://t.co/HemFoKA4rR — The Take by ScreenPrism (@ThisIsTheTake) February 2, 2019