Fried Chicken Beer

The Veil Brewing Co. and Evil Twin Brewing have worked together to create a “Fried Fried Chicken Chicken” beer that may not taste just like a delicious piece of chicken, but was made with a “VERY small amount of Fried Chicken in one of two of the mashes.” The Veil Brewing Co. released their finger licking good beer on July 25th at their Richmond, Virginia brewery. It is available for a limited run.

Clocking in at 8%, FFCC is a DDH Old Country DIPA hopped v heavily with Citra, Simcoe, and Enigma. The idea came to us after eating a significant amount of fried chicken at various establishments in our beautiful city of Richmond. It doesn’t even remotely taste like chicken. If you think it does, you might want to go to the doctor bucko! We are super super pumped how this one turned out. Shoot for approx 215-240 cases.

