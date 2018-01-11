Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

French Speed Riding Athlete Majestically Flies Over the Bossons Glacier at Night During a Full Moon

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Speed Riding at night in Chamonix

Red Bull posted a thrilling new video, titled “Moonline,” that follows French professional speed riding and speed flying athlete Valentin Delluc as he majestically flies at night, during a full moon, over the Bossons Glacier in Chamonix, France with his LED-equipped wing.

Valentin Delluc is a pioneering speedrider who’s flown down a French glacier at night to make his Moonline concept become a reality. He spent seven months training for the feat which saw him tackle a challenging line in the dark across the rugged crevasses of the Bossons glacier at the foot of Mont Blanc. (read more)

A post shared by stefcande (@stefcande) on

via The Kid Should See This

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy