French Speed Riding Athlete Majestically Flies Over the Bossons Glacier at Night During a Full Moon

Red Bull posted a thrilling new video, titled “Moonline,” that follows French professional speed riding and speed flying athlete Valentin Delluc as he majestically flies at night, during a full moon, over the Bossons Glacier in Chamonix, France with his LED-equipped wing.

Valentin Delluc is a pioneering speedrider who’s flown down a French glacier at night to make his Moonline concept become a reality. He spent seven months training for the feat which saw him tackle a challenging line in the dark across the rugged crevasses of the Bossons glacier at the foot of Mont Blanc. (read more)

