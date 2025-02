Frank Reynolds Makes His Overbearing Presence Known in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

eli_handle_b.wav inserted the blunt, overbearing, and narcissistic Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia into scenes from the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reynolds, in his typical manner, made his presence quite known amongst the prostitutes, dancehalls, and vengeful robots within the game’s futurist post-apocalyptic world.

Frank Reynolds in Cyberpunk 2077