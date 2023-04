A Size Comparison of Flying Creatures

Global Data created a 3D animation that compares the scale size of different flying creatures, both living and extinct, from smallest to largest. Measurements include wingspan, length, and width. The smallest is the fairyfly at 0.139mm (0.0054in), and the largest is the extinct Quetzalcoatlus at 10m (32.8ft), a pterosaur from the Late Crustaceous period.

