The Remarkable Transformation of a Tiny Newborn Baby Panda During the First Thirty Days of His Life

Zoo Beauval in Saint-Aignan, Centre, France shared an absolutely wonderful compilation that showed the remarkable transformation of a tiny newborn baby panda named Mini Yuan Zi (MYZ) during his first thirty days of life. On day one MYZ was bright red and hairless, but by day 30, the little one showed all the markings of his species. The compilation also showed how the bond with his mother grew stronger with each day.
(translated) Discover the evolution of MYZ from its first day until his first month. Impossible that you don’t break down in front of his little red body and the sessions of cuddling with mom!
A bit of cuddle time with mom.
via ABC