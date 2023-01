Man Is Thrilled With His First Owl Sighting

A man in a building maintenance uniform was thrilled to catch the sight of a beautiful owl perched on the ledge of his building for the first time. When the strigiforme visitor turned to look right at him with an unblinking stare, the excited man stared back in a similar manner while capturing footage of the exchange.

Recorded this about 5 days ago and didn’t think it would get this sort of attention