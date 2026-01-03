1969 News Report Demonstrates How to Use the First ATM in Australia

An episode of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) series This Day Tonight from 1969 demonstrated how a special card could be inserted into a machine to dispense cash at a Sydney bank. This was the very first ATM in Australia.

A representative from Chubb, the machine’s manufacturer, explained how bank customers can get a card and begin using it. Unlike today’s cash machines, only $25 would be dispensed, and the card would be returned to the customer only after the bank had processed the transaction.

