Trying to Make Fireproof Shoes Out of Pineapples

Connor of Connor Creates set some fruit on fire to discover which one would be most fireproof. He came to the conclusion that the skin of a pineapple is the most flame retardant and fashioned a pair of shoes that would allow him to walk through fire. While the original pineapple shoes fell apart, Connor used the skin on the bottom of his own shoe, which worked a bit better.

This was quite the odd journey as I set out to see if I could make fireproof shoes using pineapples! The skins have a unique ability to resist fire damage and so I thought maybe they could be a revolutionary fireproof shoe material.

