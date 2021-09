A Melodic Acoustic Fingerstyle Cover of the Classic Hall and Oates Song ‘Rich Girl’

Kent Nishimura, an 18 year old Japanese guitar virtuoso who skillfully plays acoustic covers of popular and classic songs, performed a beautifully melodic acoustic fingerstyle cover of the classic Hall and Oates song “Rich Girl” using creative picking, rhythmic percussion, and fluid harmonics. Additionally, his guitar was tuned to an alternate voicing and he used a capo to give his cover the same soul as the original.

Arranged by Kent Nishimura. Tuning: C G Eb G Bb Eb 2capo