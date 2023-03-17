How the Amazing Martial Arts Fight Scenes Were Created in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Movies Insider visited the Southern California set of the multiple award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once in May 2022 to learn how the truly amazing martial arts fight scenes were created. Stunt coordinator Timothy Eulich and fight choreographer brothers Andy Le and Brian Le explained how the fights were staged, how Kung Fu films of the past inspired them, and the tricks they used to make everything believable all at once.

“Everything Everywhere” drew inspiration from classic martial-arts movies, which routinely showcase fights with fewer cuts and camera moves compared to modern Hollywood action movies. We talked to the film’s stunt coordinator and fight choreographers to find out how they pulled off some of the movie’s most memorable fight scenes.

Here are some of those scenes.