Five Funny Ferrets Lovingly Swarm Their Feline Brother All at Once

Five adorably funny ferrets named Pochito, Nori, Gohan, Popa, and Quesito follow their feline sibling Jimmy all over the house and lovingly swarm him whenever they see a chance. According to their human Camilla, Jimmy loves the ferrets, and they love him.

Our cat is witness of their antics. Poor Jimmy. They love him and follow him as if he was their master and them his little servants. Despite everything, he loves them and he is a good big brother.

The ferret siblings are really cute.