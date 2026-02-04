Lifelong Football Fan Breaks Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Visit Every NFL Stadium

Lifelong gridiron football fan Brian Fowler broke the Guinness World Record for the Fastest time to visit all NFL stadiums across the United States in 72 days, 20 hours, and 56 minutes. This remarkable journey began on September 18, 2025, at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York (Buffalo Bills) and concluded on November 30, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (New York Jets).

The journey covered the full breadth of the league from the New England Patriots on the East Coast to the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest, from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and every stadium in between from 18 September to 30 November 2025.

Setting this record meant a great deal to Fowler.

After losing his mother to breast cancer, Brian began to travel to more and more NFL games, initially following the Raiders home and away. This then evolved into attempting a Guinness World Records title.

Fowler also set a separate Guinness World Record for Most NFL games attended in a single season.