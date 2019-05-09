A Fast-Talking Salesman in a Loud Tie Offers a Great Deal on a Variety of Cats in an Amusing Adoption Ad

In 2017, we wrote about a really amusing adoption ad that was presented in the style of a used-car commercial for Furkids Animal Rescue in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2018, the folks at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society in South Dakota created a similar ad in which a highly motivated, fast-talking salesman in a loud tie enthusiastically tells about the variety of cats they have in stock, the great deals to be had and to “Adopt, Adopt, Adopt”.

We’ve got almost every type of cat you can think of! Hurry in, get pre-screened, and bring home one of these fur babies today!

via reddit