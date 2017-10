My family and I decided to dress up in costumes as our oldest daughter came home from school. We encourage our children to work hard, play hard, and not take life too seriously as shown clearly in this video.

A hilarious Orting, Washington family, all of whom are dressed in t-rex costumes, ran up to their oldest daughter as she was trying to get off of the bus after a long day at school. The young lady didn’t waste any time running down the drive way to get away from the prehistoric madness.

